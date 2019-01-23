 
7 hours ago 7 hours ago

ZagTV: It’s different but It’s Good – Taylor Curran

  • 7 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Taylor Curran, you’ve most likely heard his name or seen him tagged hear and there on a good couple edits. Today, as a surf filmer/videographer it has become a necessity to think outside the box as far as creativity is concerned, I mean hell it’s one helluva competitive space.

Well, the showreel below ain’t just out the box it is the box…. that’s different, right? From underwater guitar strumming to mind-bending barrels this covers all sorts with a big stretch of the imagination. But you know what, we dig it. So here, take it, leave it, repeat it, projectile all over it, whatever just watch it.

