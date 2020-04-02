 
5 hours ago 5 hours ago

Welcome to the Life of Von Froth

  • 5 hours ago
  • by admin
Nazare is undisputedly the biggest wave in the world, that’s why the World Surf League has decided to hold the first-ever Big Wave Tow Challenge at Nazare. In this episode, Nic von Rupp and his Tow Partner Francisco Porcella, take us through the preparation of the Nazare Challenge, the day of the event and the drastic ending of it where their good friend Alex Botelho suffers a horrendous accident that almost takes his life. From the highest highs to lowest lows, welcome to the rollercoaster life of the von Froth
 
“The day of the Nazare Challenge was really good, my partner Porcella and I were really in sync both riding some big waves and having a load of fun. After 3 heats my day had ended and I was requested at the athletes’ area for some Interviews, as I was showing up at the contest I see Alexes accident. For me it was the gnarliest moment of my life, coming in accomplishes adrenaline high surviving the big waves to seeing my brother right in front of my eyes fighting for his life.. what a crazy moment” – Nic Von Rupp

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *