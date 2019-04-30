Watch the Platinum-Maned Dane Gudang in ‘WIND’

Dane Gudauskas, surfings platinum-maned Lurch. Stretched like a mako shark and long-faced like an anteater with teeth as wide as Gimli’s ax blade the man has a heart of pure gold as well as a serious ability to eviscerate any wave face… lip and all!
There’s something refreshing about watching a 20ft man lean into anything and everything with not poise nor grace but irrefutable style!! The hair, the vibe, the psychedelic decal it’s all groovy like a tropical smoothie. And that track, it just fits the bill! Smash play, clear your desk and get ready to rage, or head smash… whatever its skeetz!!
Image – Greg Ewing