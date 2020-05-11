Rosy, Heather & Sophie on #thelockdown

Captain Kai gets three of South Africa’s top female surfers, from three generations on #thelockdown to chat surfing, Lockdown, SA’s heavy waves, jumping on sharks in heats and the state of ladies surfing in South Africa.

Rosy Hodge, ex-world tour surfer and WSL Commentator joins from California, Heather “Fergie” Clarke, the most successful SA ladies surfer of all time and top, young charger, Sophie Bell keep it real and funny!

While you wait for the above podcast to go ‘live’ and in case ya missed it catch up with hard-charging West Oz surfer, Jack Robinson, who is patiently waiting to start his official CT debut.