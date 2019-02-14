Watch Great White Flipping Up a Fuss in Chatham Islands

“Great white shark in Chatham Islands New Zealand, Sorry about the commentary was frothing on seeing one of these! Actually did go for a surf after nessie left I caught one wave and came in with my tail between my legs! I’m glad these fellas are protected in NZ although I missed out on an awesome surf seeing the Shark was unforgettable” – Blair Hoult
Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.
1 Comment
Chatham Islands are about 45 degrees South, so the water must be freezing there. Amazing to see a Great White there (even though there was a GW attack on a diver there about 10 years ago).