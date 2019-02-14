 
Watch Great White Flipping Up a Fuss in Chatham Islands

  • by zigzag
The Chatham Islands is a small archipelago littered with waves about 800 kays east of New Zealand.
The question is, do you go surfing or not?

Great white shark in Chatham Islands New Zealand, Sorry about the commentary was frothing on seeing one of these! Actually did go for a surf after nessie left I caught one wave and came in with my tail between my legs! I’m glad these fellas are protected in NZ although I missed out on an awesome surf seeing the Shark was unforgettable” – Blair Hoult

1 Comment

  1. Name Thorsten Seifritz
    14 February, 2019 at 12:38 pm · Reply

    Chatham Islands are about 45 degrees South, so the water must be freezing there. Amazing to see a Great White there (even though there was a GW attack on a diver there about 10 years ago).

