[Video] Jordy takes Siya for a paddle

The two recently went surfing at Blouberg recently to share their thoughts on competing at the highest levels of their sport. “It was amazing,” Kolisi said afterwards. “We’re both professional sportsmen and love what we do”.

“There were a few hairy moments, but, he just put his Springbok Captain’s hat on and told us all to calm down. I was very proud of him. What a legend”, added Jordz.

Anyway, you checked the pics, you loved them and so did we. Now, it’s time for the video.