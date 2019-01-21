VANS: Weird Waves Episode 2

Another Monday, and another edition of ‘Weird Waves’ with Dylan Graves!
Things get even WEIRDER in Part 2 dubbed “The Stream Tour” as Dylan links up with Pro snowboarder Alex Lopez and surfing legend, Gerry Lopez or Mr.Pipe as he is known in some circles.
Yes, it’s a river wave but this one ain’t no fluke where shit happened that ended up creating a section that supports wave riding, no sir. The wave was engineered by man, some 300+ km inland. The crew on the mission talk about life, river boards, and why the wave in Bend has a BRAIN.