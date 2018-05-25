Vans Surf Pro Classic Day 1 Highlights

It was all about that satanic Waimea esque closeout section on the first day at the Vans Surf Pro Classic in Lamberts Bay yesterday. The day started out similar to a Stephen King novel, grim and intense from the start with the weather ripping through whatever piece of clothing your body desperately clung to for warmth. Even in the face of it all those competing were eager to get stuck in after the decision was made to move the contest closer to the harbour wall where there was a touch less swell but in time cleaned up beautifully.

The crowd was hyped and the event organisers were frothing to get proceedings underway and so they did. Here’s what you missed out in Lamberts yesterday.