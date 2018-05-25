 
2 hours ago 2 hours ago

Vans Surf Pro Classic Day 1 Highlights

  • 2 hours ago
  • by zigzag

It was all about that satanic Waimea esque closeout section on the first day at the Vans Surf Pro Classic in Lamberts Bay yesterday. The day started out similar to a Stephen King novel, grim and intense from the start with the weather ripping through whatever piece of clothing your body desperately clung to for warmth. Even in the face of it all those competing were eager to get stuck in after the decision was made to move the contest closer to the harbour wall where there was a touch less swell but in time cleaned up beautifully.  

The crowd was hyped and the event organisers were frothing to get proceedings underway and so they did. Here’s what you missed out in Lamberts yesterday.

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *