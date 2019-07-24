Watch Torren Martyn in Tesoro Enterrado

Torren Martyn’s style is a splice between retro and modern, kinda like what’s happening in fashion right now, except we actually smaak what Martyn is doing. In the below edit, the man from Byron Bay effortlessly links up tube after tube after tube along a variety of Mexican point breaks. And after watching what Mr. Martyn can do on a 7’2″ and a 6’10″ twin fin my thruster days are over! Although I’d probably look nowhere near as stylish… probably.

Torren Martyn describes how this film came about:

“The little mission down south to warm water came around as a bit of a surprise to me too, I’d originally planned to just spend a week or two with my girlfriend Aiyana in California and pictured surfing knee to waist high Malibu at best.

One idea led to another as most good times do and before we really knew it Aiyana and I were rolling south of where we were currently camped out driving in awe through these beautiful snow-capped mountains in the Eastern Sierras on a pretty straight mission south to a serious contrast of scenes, we were pretty excited!

A good mate Perry Gershkow was able to juggle a few commitments around up in his neck of the woods of SF and before we really had too much time to think we kind of just woke up the next day deep in central America, it was a classic little scenario.

I was traveling with two boards, a 7’2 and a 6’10. It’s so rare that I break a board, maybe one or two a year? anyhow I managed to break them both in the first couple of days. I guess I was rattled and disheartened when the first broke and then when the second went, I was kind of just baffled like haha really? luckily the local guys there have probably stitched together more boards than anyone anywhere else in the world so it was a pretty efficient little turnaround, I was so grateful for that. Thankfully my mate Luke lent me his little 5’7 and a 4’11 for a little wiggle in between.

The waves we had down there were absolutely incredible, sort of mind-boggling at times. It’s humbling the energy in the ocean and the way the sand and currents dictated where and what waves we surfed. They were there one day and gone the next. I think that was the beauty of it too, we didn’t really have any expectations or too much of a plan, things just fell into place and I wouldn’t change a thing.

For me, it was one of those spontaneous experiences made up of the combination of good people, the land, weather and a little luck on our side that are a friendly little reminder of just how lucky we all are to have this to share”.