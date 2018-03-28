The Joy of Surfing in Ice Cold Water

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to continue sharing the stoke with our community.
“Anything that is worth pursuing is going to require us to suffer, just a little bit,” says surf photographer Chris Burkard, as he explains his obsession with the coldest, choppiest, most isolated beaches on earth. With jaw-dropping photos and stories of places few humans have ever seen — much less surfed — he draws us into his “personal crusade against the mundane.”
You may have seen it already, but the work deserves your attention once more.