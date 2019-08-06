 
13 hours ago 13 hours ago

The Barrel in 3rd Person

  • 13 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Koa Smith and Chris Rogers linked up last year, in Namibia, dropping a clip that basically broke the internet. So this year, they’d have to have really brought something new to the table other than insane drone piloting and footage. Did they do it? Well have a look at the clips below, and I think you’ll agree that they sure as hell did exactly that!

I returned to Skeleton Bay in Namibia with Koa Smith to try do a repeat of what we captured last year except with a new never before seen angle of the wave shot with the GoPro Fusion 360 Camera and the Sail Video System backpack mount!” ~ Chris Rogers

“I bring you my new perspective from one of the best barrels I’ve had. Africa has a special place in my heart and it kind of actually controls my life! ha! I was deep in Indonesia filming for our series and then this swell popped up on the forecast! We called that trip a wrap and flew 40 hours to this place.” ~ Koa Smith

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *