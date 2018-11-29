Surf Reel: Wez Lewis

Earlier on in the year, we hit up a couple of Mzansi’s finest creative minds when it comes to surfing. Taking the camera and turning the lens a full 180, setting the focal point back on them!! The brief was simple, we want to hear their thoughts on shooting video, as well as see a little bit of what they’ve been up to. We couldn’t be happier with the result:
First up, Wesley Lewis:
Director’s reel ‘2018 of Wesley Lewis from Wesley Lewis on Vimeo.
Check out more from the ‘Surf Reel’ series on ZagTV.
Music by ‘Jain’
song: Makeba
Additional filmers:
Michael Veltman & Taghiti Gericke
Narrated by
Maddy Botte
Surfers & Models
Jordy Smith
Koa Smith
Taghiti Gericke
Koa Rothman
Seth Moniz
Gavin Beschen
Kristen Boswell
Luke & Conner Slijpen
Luca Lasseur
Michael Veltman & Reece Allison
Steven Sawyer
Jordan Maree
Mason Ho
Olivia O’ Murphy