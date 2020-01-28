Summer Blues – Ricky Basnett

With onshore arvo’s and blue bottles still very much a pain in the ass this time of the year, it’s important to remember that it’s not all about the good days. When it comes to waves it’s a case of ‘you get what you get’, so take the good and take the bad. It doesn’t matter where you go in life as long as you go to the beach.
Ricky Basnett knows those words to be truer than most. It doesn’t take a 6ft bomb to make him smile, although we doubt he’d turn it down.
Filmed and edited by – Chad Schwaab
1 Comment
Shot for sharing guys! You legends!!!