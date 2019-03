Steph Gilmore Getting Spat Out Again & Again

Seven-time World Champ, Steph Gilmore, brings one of the more unique edits you’ll see this side of winter. Recorded from a phone (we assume) the set up takes place in front of an arts and craft audience with the stage being her laptop.

It’s all pretty bizarre but it’s also kinda rad! And when you getting as deep and shacked dropping below sea level like she does, hell it makes for easy watching.

Where on this water covered rock could this be?

😉 from StephanieGilmore on Vimeo.