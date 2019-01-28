 
1 day ago 1 day ago

Shane Dorian & Mark Healey in a Hungry Life

  • 1 day ago
  • by zigzag

In Hawaii, Eduardo Garcia is joined by his landscape “interpreters” and pros each in their own right, Shane Dorian and Mark Healey.

Here they show Eduardo Garcia how to traverse the terrain in pursuit of Axis deer, then head to the water to override the body’s over-protective instinct to breathe while spearfishing. What results is one very hard-earned meal.

Fair enough the edit may be a little short on surfing, but it’s probably still some of the easiest to watch 10 minutes of surf related content from 3 extremely passionate and adventurous people. Makes you feel like you’re doing everything wrong. 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *