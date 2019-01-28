Shane Dorian & Mark Healey in a Hungry Life

In Hawaii, Eduardo Garcia is joined by his landscape “interpreters” and pros each in their own right, Shane Dorian and Mark Healey.

Here they show Eduardo Garcia how to traverse the terrain in pursuit of Axis deer, then head to the water to override the body’s over-protective instinct to breathe while spearfishing. What results is one very hard-earned meal.

Fair enough the edit may be a little short on surfing, but it’s probably still some of the easiest to watch 10 minutes of surf related content from 3 extremely passionate and adventurous people. Makes you feel like you’re doing everything wrong.