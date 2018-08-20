 
Photogenic Impossibles Turns On!!!

  by zigzag

Noone can deny its beauty, it’s arguably the most photogenic waves on this blue rock. Impossibles is a mercurial reef break that turns heads and books flights when powerful S/SW swells come in from the depths and straight into its southern location in Bali, further supported by gentle SE trade winds.

The left-hand break is located between Padang Padang and Bingin presenting a fast barreling wave that peels up to 400m in special occasions.

This month the conditions lineup and produced some stunners, just take a look below and get your mind surf on.

