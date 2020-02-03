 
O’Neill pres. Hawaii Live – The Final Episode

  • by admin

Nowhere on the planet offers a more diverse, high-performance and raw playground for surfing than the North Shore of Oahu. Now that you’ve seen what Team O’Neill has been riding and what they’ve gotten into on their off days, it’s time for a no-frills, go-for-broke, action-packed Hawaii Live edit. It should come as no surprise that Jordy Smith, Ian Crane, Soli Bailey, Eli Olson, Brett Barley, Torrey Meister, Brett Barley, Timmy Reyes, Russell Bierke and the rest of the team put it all on the line this winter. If this edit doesn’t make you want to hit the lineup immediately afteR… what will?

