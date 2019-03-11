Move Over Zoolander Here Comes Gabby Medina

Gabriel Medina is probably surfings biggest celebrity. The man balls with the Lakers, has a budding bromance with Neymar Jr and brunches with Lewis Hamilton.

He loves the camera, and well, it loves him back. His latest cinematic exploit sees him sporting an Ed Hardy inspired tiger-pug face and a double eyebrow slit that would rival Ali-G. We’re still a little perplexed as to what it’s all about but Gabby doesn’t give a dayyyyyym, he’s the champ baby!!

You can watch the original clip here, but we think the one below is better.