Mick & Joel Pitted Same Place Same Time

Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson just got shacked….. together, basically morphing into a super surfing human freak. They could’ve even turned into a human centipede in there behind the blue cutain. Cyclone Oma hovering off the Australia’s coast, just brought these two tight AF chomatoes closer. Party waves don’t get much better than this one, suppose this is as a result of Mick and Joel knowing Kirra like the backs of hands.
@mfanno & @joelparko sharing a #Kirra barrel this morn. Full edit dropping shortly. 🎥 @nimsvision