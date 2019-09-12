 
IT´S NOT ONLY ABOUT WAVES

The purpose of the trip,  besides trekking through African jungle searching for epic uncrowded waves, was to donate hundreds of surfboards so the local communities could benefit from them. In Kepa’s words:

“As surfers we love travelling. We are used to going to exotic places in an attempt to surf good waves and taking that experience back home. The intention, in this case, was not just to take something, but also to leave something.  We drove a campaign on social media for people to donate surfboards. We then collected them and sent them to this corner of the world. Ultimately we just wanted to share the stoke.

“It’s not only about waves” is a cultural exchange project and a fascinating human experience.

All this would not be posible without all the people that collaborated on the project.”

 

