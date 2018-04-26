Ireland Strike Missions With Leonardo Fioravanti and Aritz Aranburu

When Aritz Aranburu and Leonardo Fioravanti saw a swell lining up for a slab in Ireland a few weeks ago, they wasted no time in pulling the trigger. Their decision resulted in a scramble of last-minute flights, all-night drives, a three-hour night of sleep and, finally, some of the best waves of their lives. Yep, it was worth it.
“Leo and I are good friends. I really like travelling with him. He has always talked about a wave he found in Ireland. I was taking a look at the charts and called Leo immediately. Conditions were looking great but he had to pack everything and leave home the very next day.”