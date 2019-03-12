Here’s Why Surfers Gave Italo – Best Surfer of 2018

Italo Ferreira… He’s so hot right now. Not Medina GQ hot, but still hot enough to set fire to a polar bears claws. Brazil has arguably three of the top four surfers in the world right now and with the Olympics on their way, and Brazza’s being as patriotic as they are, it should get heeeeeaaaaty!!! This due to the fact that the top two ranked surfers on the CT will receive the Olympic Bids for their country.
The 2019 CT is gonna get interesting. Anyway, here’s why the best surfers in the world called Italo the best surfer of 2018.