Heavy Water

Ever seen someone acid drop from a helicopter, surfboard in hand, on to a wave? What was that, no? Ofcourse you havent, who does shit like that… Nathan Fletcher that’s who. Just think about how ‘high risk’ a manoeuver that is, straight 40 million out of ten. 

Well, you gonna have to wait a little longer to check the man leap from said helicopter, but it’s happening in Nathans new film ‘Heavy Water’.

Heavy Water follows the big wave surfer through the evolution of his surfing and deep-rooted connection with slaying giants. Tracing his lineage back to his grandfather, one of the pioneers of Oahu’s North Shore, Fletcher is set to give you, the audience, a pretty wild ride culminating in a metal whirly bird stunt. One guess on what that’ll be.

Does Redbull ever do anything lowkey?

