Fishpeople Film Screening

The doccie tells the stories of a unique cast of characters who have dedicated their lives to the sea. From surfers and spearfishers to a former coal miner and a group of at-risk kids. It’s a film about the transformative effects of time spent in the ocean—and how we can leave our limitations behind to find deeper meaning in the saltwater wilderness that lies just beyond the shore. If this sounds like something you would smaak to get a taste of, then cruise over to the following event page on facebook to find out more.