Durban’s Got a New Surf Movie – Deep End

Alright, so we can’t say too much as we can only go off what we’ve seen in the trailer. First thoughts, no way I’m making it to the end of this one… Perhaps it’s hearing the South African accent or the cringey Laird Hamilton knock-off who plays the role of Corey Taylor.

Looking past face value, it’s a pretty rad story with a Durban feel foh sporting a local cast and crew.

Deep End follows the story of Sunitha Patel, a beautiful twenty-year-old woman who comes from a traditional Indian family living in Durban where surfing is not acceptable. It opens it’s doors today, 15 March, so give it a crack this weekend and feed us your thoughts!!