Daniel Emslie – Age is Just a Number

In issue 40.7 “Story Time” Zag featured Daniel Emslie, a lightie from East London, in Start-Up. The now 14-year-old ripper has been making a name for himself on the South African surfing scene. In case you missed the issue simply scroll down and click on the image below, beyond that just take a couple minutes to enjoy what this young shredder has to offer.