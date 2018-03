Cooking & Pig Doging in South Florida

Whilst we dealing with cyclone Dumazile, South Florida has been subjected to some gnarly barrages of swell as well. The following edit was shot by Craig Hering and Clipstock, the lads out there even pulled in a ski. Maybe they just make us tougher this side, bring on the paddle. Regardless it’s always kiff to check our foreign surfing family getting shacked yeeew!