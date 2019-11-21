Catching Barrels In Mexico with Clay Marzo

Clay Marzo catching barrels at the Mexpipe Warriors 2019 event in Puerto, Mexico. The Hawaiian mixes a great combination of calm and aggression into his style. Beyond that, the man’s one of the best to ever do it as far as barrel riding goes. Forget double-jointed, his ankles are probably quadruple jointed. Before Instagram took over, print media still reigned supreme and the most coveted spot beside the cover would no doubt be the centre spread. Those double-page spreads of Clay in the tube were a feature on almost every surfer’s wall from the start of the new millennium. Here’s some proof to that.