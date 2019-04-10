 
Casey Grant on the Shred Down South

  • 6 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Casey Grant throwing his name into the hat with some tasty Monster Combo entries this April.

As we head into the last two Months of competition the heat has increased 10 fold with some great entries from the countries big dogs – Josh Redman, Davey Van Zyl, Ricky Basnett, Shane Sykes and Dale Staples.

Don’t be found wanting and get your entry into the Monster Combo. Phenomenal prizes up for grabs: R20 000 cash + 10 day trip to Sozinhos Lodge in Asu, Indonesia with Beyrick De Vries and the Zag crew.

 

 

