Breaking the Law to Get in the Barrel

  by zigzag

Two surfers, Natxo Gonzalez And Kepa Acero, refuse to take no for an answer and pay off a small fishing boat willing to break the law and take them to a set up most of us would never surf in India. Turns out neither could they, the sandbar was just to fast.

Feeling the lash of the skunk, they set their salty gaze on Panatian Island and a wave known as One Palm. A reef so dry it’s been rumored people would surf it in leather made for riding motorcycles.

“It was like going to heaven and hell at the same time” – Kepa Acero

