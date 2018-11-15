 
The Big Wave Night

Big Wave Night hosts a trailer for Satori Film, an upcoming Cape Town big wave documentary; the launch of the portrait collection Under the Sentinel that will be projected onto a screen, and a special panel discussion with big wave surfers and big wave board shapers.

Under the Sentinel is the brainchild of photographer and marine charter skipper Grant Scholtz, who has been collecting portraits and big wave surfboards for several years. He now counts 41 boards in his private collection.

Apart from historically significant boards in the collection at Jack Black, there will also be several contemporary designs on loan for the evening. These include three new “guns” that two time Big Wave Tour champion Twig Baker will surf in 2019 as well as two new guns shaped for well-travelled big wave surfer Frank Solomon.

Part of the experience will be a big wave jetski on display, with a rescue sled and various tow boards, while other big wave surfboards will be laid out for the audience to touch and feel.

There will be surfboards from the early years of big wave surfing in the 1980s, including several used by big wave pioneers such Pierre de Villiers and Glenn Bee, as well as boards from Matt Bromley, Jurie Muller and Darty Louw, who represent the new school of big wave surfing.

Part of the collection are snapped boards that have been repaired, each with a unique story tagged to the session, wave and rider in that moment. Taking part in the panel discussion just after 7pm will be Mickey Duffus – old school, Matt Bromley – new school, as well as shapers David Van Ginkel, Anton Butler and Ian Armstrong.

Mc’ed by Spike from Wavescape and Scholtz, topics for discussion will include the evolution of big wave surfing in the Cape, how the surfboards have changed and some of the legendary sessions behind some of the boards on display.

