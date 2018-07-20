Bear Grylls vs Bull Sharks

This lunatic/legend literally jumped out of a helicopter into chummed up waters full of hammerhead and bull sharks with nothing but the FREEDOM7 for protection. He then went further and covered himself with fish guts and blood and proceeded to jump into murky waters full of fired up bull sharks – again with nothing but the FREEDOM7 to keep him safe.

The segment shows the Ocean Guardian FREEDOM7, featuring the world’s only scientifically proven and independently tested electrical shark deterrent technology, in action and clearly deterring the hammerhead and bull sharks surrounding him.

Lindsay Lyon, CEO of Ocean Guardian says, “We couldn’t ask for a better organic demonstration of the product’s efficacy in a real-life scenario with a human as essentially the bait. He was not paid for the segment, nor did we provide the unit for free, he obviously genuinely wanted to test it out for himself.”

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Shark Week in the USA, notorious adventurer Bear Grylls has filmed a special titled 'Bear vs Shark' where he literally covers himself in fish guts and blood and dives into chummed up waters infested with Bull Sharks without a cage to test out Ocean Guardian's FREEDOM7, powered by Shark Shield Technology.



“The technology has been tested and proven time and time again, however this is the first time a human has tested the unit in this way and filmed it in as we say ‘sharky’ waters. For all those people out there who have questioned if it works, here’s your proof,” said Lindsay.



About the Freedom7:

Powered by Shark Shield Technology, the Ocean Guardian FREEDOM7 provides up to 6-hours protection from all predatory sharks – including Great Whites. Lightweight and designed to fit seamlessly with a divers existing gear, it offers powerful protection and peace of mind. Key features include:

