 
16 hours ago 16 hours ago

A WSL Interview with Steven Sawyer | 2018 World Longboard Champ

  • 16 hours ago
  • by zigzag

From Steven Sawyer’s first wave at J-Bay to his less than conventional musical muses, pull in and take a trip with the Steezy himself – the 2018 World Longboard Champion.

“I was thinking about Andy Irons and how he said winning became an all-encompassing goal. Yet even when he won, the relief and the joy didn’t last. Obviously I’m not comparing myself to Andy, but I figure there is winning the Title and there is what comes with it. I see it as a huge responsibility. More than that, it would be meaningless without that responsibility.”

NB HIT FULL SCREEN TO VIEW COMPLETE VIDEO

Watch the full profile at wsl.tv/stevie

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *