A WSL Interview with Steven Sawyer | 2018 World Longboard Champ

From Steven Sawyer’s first wave at J-Bay to his less than conventional musical muses, pull in and take a trip with the Steezy himself – the 2018 World Longboard Champion.
“I was thinking about Andy Irons and how he said winning became an all-encompassing goal. Yet even when he won, the relief and the joy didn’t last. Obviously I’m not comparing myself to Andy, but I figure there is winning the Title and there is what comes with it. I see it as a huge responsibility. More than that, it would be meaningless without that responsibility.”
