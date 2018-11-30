Yeah dude, Steve-O surfs JBay

Steve-O, remember that cat? The loon who went and got a chop of him pulling a thumbs up as a huge back piece. The guy willing to do whatever it took to become famous, even if it meant stapling his ball sack to his leg. Ringing a bell hey, well ZagSPY brings news that the crazy kook has been bombing it out in the countries most famed lineup, JBay.

If you not familiar with the nutter, just do a little google search and you’ll be left in stitches. Before his rise to fame, Steve-O was a homeless couch-surfer for three years before he attended Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, to help further his goal of becoming a famous stuntman. After graduating from Clown College, determined to make it in Hollywood, he began to pitch his home videos to producers.

Eventually, Steve-O’s videos made it into the hands of Jeff Tremaine (Jackass Creator/Director/Producer), who was working with Johnny Knoxville to create a stunt-based reality show. The rest is history. MTV aired the first season of JACKASS in 2000. Basically, the dudes a bladdy legend!!

We had heard rumours of the Jackass star bloming passive at the Island Vibe Backpackers in Jeffreys Bay, so we reached out to Sian Wilson for the scoop:

Sian Wilson, Island Vibe Employee

Island Vibe Backpackers in Jeffreys Bay relived the good ol’ Jackass days when the one and only Steve-O and his crew, chose JBay as their very first stop on their one-week trip to South Africa. Staying in our popular cabins with incredible ocean views, the guys were eager to experience the world-famous breaks and vibrant surf culture as part of Steve-O’s Bucket List Tour. While at Island Vibe, chosen for its ideal beachfront location and unparalleled atmosphere, heading out for the first unmissable morning surf with our Surf School in what they deemed in footage for their fans as “dangerous shark-infested waters”. Steve-O quickly learned that surfing JBay is not as easy as it looks, even for the man who does everything.

On their final night at Island Vibe, Steve-O enlisted the help of his fellow guests in a video skit on the beach, an opportunity everyone accepted with pure exuberance! After a friendly game of in-house beer pong at Island Vibe, which he and the guys graciously lost. It was an honour and a privilege to have hosted such an icon, and his enigmatic crew, and we would be stoked to have them back any-time!