 
2 days ago 2 days ago

Watch F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Get Barreled

  • 2 days ago
  • by zigzag

Alright then, here’s something to waste a minute of your life on. Ol ‘Sweet Lew’, as we’d like to think he’s affectionately called, was recently invited over by the G.O.A.T to try his hand on the man’s wave.

Kelly no doubt giving the F1 Hellman a couple tips prior to throwing him into the deep end, which ended in im getting a couple artifically sweet pits, not bad ey.

“New year, new sport, and time to learn new things. Thank you, Kelly Slater, for teaching me! This was rad. Gabriel Medina: I’m coming for you, brother. Just kidding!” – Lewis Hamilton.

2 Comments

  1. Mark and Dave''s Nicaragua
    15 January, 2019 at 5:50 pm · Reply

    Hamilton is a legend. His status just went up showing he can surf too. He could be the first F1 driver to pull in a barrel. Lewis, come visit us in Nicaragua and pull in some shacks at Mark and Dave”s!

  2. Cam
    16 January, 2019 at 11:34 am · Reply

    Awesome I just watched this on another website. That’s so cool to see these waves.

