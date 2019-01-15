Watch F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Get Barreled

Alright then, here’s something to waste a minute of your life on. Ol ‘Sweet Lew’, as we’d like to think he’s affectionately called, was recently invited over by the G.O.A.T to try his hand on the man’s wave.

Kelly no doubt giving the F1 Hellman a couple tips prior to throwing him into the deep end, which ended in im getting a couple artifically sweet pits, not bad ey.



“New year, new sport, and time to learn new things. Thank you, Kelly Slater, for teaching me! This was rad. Gabriel Medina: I’m coming for you, brother. Just kidding!” – Lewis Hamilton.

