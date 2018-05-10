Wacky Wednesday: Worst Surf Movie Trailer in History

“Surfing since as young as he can remember, at the age of 13, Sage is crippled by fear after suffering a wipeout on a huge wave. The wave slammed him to the bottom and held him pinned there without air until he nearly died. With his whole life still ahead of him yet now paralyzed by fear, Sage no longer surfs the waves. But unable to ignore the mystical and powerful pull of the ocean, he fishes in the surf and finds more than he bargained for”.

Don’t worry, I had the same WTF moment after reading that, now wait until you watch the trailer. I’m no Barry Ronge but I think it’s fair to say that this could quite easily be the worst thing I have seen all year, even trumping the trailer for Jason Statham’s new movie ‘The Meg‘ or any game of football in the Bundesliga. Anyway here it is: