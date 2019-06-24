 
9 hours ago 9 hours ago

Ricky Basnett Joins Channel Islands

  • 9 hours ago
  • by zigzag


(ZAG) Congrats on joining the CI team, hows it feel?

(Ricky) Hell yeah Ricky Bobby joining Channel Islands surfboards, can’t believe it! Being able to ride some of the boards designed for Curren back in the day is too much to handle!

Any other moves going on in the background?

Ja myself and Justin McGee have teamed up and started FRFM Studios, keep an eye out we gona be bringing the heat!

Whats on Ricky Bobby’s calender for the year?

Got one or two little local missions coming up, filming a few more clips and then heading out on a Vans Team trip later this year to somewhere tropical, should be a fun one.

Winter on the Bluff looks like it’s been going pretty good so far?

Ja man there’s been a couple really crazy days so far, hoping we line up for the best ones in July though, please I wanna go fasssssst!

Tell us a little more about the Black Beauty

So this is the board that Tom and Al designed back in the 80’s.. it’s all about speed, power and flow. Probably the best board I’ve ever ridden at the Rock.

What hairstyles next, maybe go bald with a sick head tat?

You’ve hit the nail on the head my friend! ( excuse the pun).

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *