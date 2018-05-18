 
1 day ago 1 day ago

Paddling for Happiness

  • 1 day ago
  • by zigzag

The following video explores the relationship between mental health and surfing. Put together by a South African expat Michael Durban who funnily enough originates from his name sake – Durban. The narrative follows an ex-army veteran called Martin who had his legs and arm amputated whilst serving in Afghanistan. Martin talks about how surfing has helped his mental health along with an informative interview with The Wave Project, which is a UK (and abroad) surfing based charity. Humbling, probably the best word to describe what Michael has put together for us.  

Paddling for Happiness from MD//Media on Vimeo.

1 Comment

  1. M Durban
    18 May, 2018 at 8:16 am · Reply

    Epic guys! Thanks for sharing! <3

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *