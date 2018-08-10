Colonel Sanders Surfboards and KFC Scented Wax

Now, we all know the surfing industry is on a strange trajectory, we’ve posted some pretty arb articles this year to serve as a testament to that. I mean take the Tesla team up with Lost surfboards, with their $1,500 piece of glorified foam and bio-resin. Honestly now, who the hell, in today’s economic environment, can afford such a novelty piece of carbon fiber that’s most likely destined to become a decorative wall piece in some philanthropists modern open plan atrium? It sure as hell ain’t me, I would rather spend that on a badass surf trip with the boys!!

So first off, let’s focus on the “The Harland.” Nope, it ain’t a character from the fresh prince it’s that board in the picture below, with the Shaun White cross Zoolander looking brah in a budgie smuggler. Kook of the day jump to anyone else’s mind?. There’s only one in the world, not the merman, the board. Which is going to set some KFC enthusiast bake a whopping $3,000. That’s R44109,00, or 88218 chappies, give or take a couple hundred depending on where you source your gum. So, why would anyone buy a surfboard with Colonel Harland David Sanders’ minging face slapped on it?.

Before you go shout at the clouds, we got some good news. Fortunately, it turns out there’s a pretty cool reason why someone was willing to pay a small fortune for such an eye sore. Again not the merman, but the board. The KFC Youth Foundation launched a limited-edition merchandise range that channels revenues to youth-focused charities. The fast-food demi-gods released a collection of t-shirts, socks, ties, necklaces and other bizarre items like swim briefs, and crochet drumsticks.

So where does the wax come into any of this? As part of their gimmick range, KFC promises 65 grams of “stability like never before” with its dirty bird surf wax. I think I’ll pass, but sign me up for one of those crochet drumsticks, kinda like the idea of one of those hanging around my bar area. If you are that way inclined where the thought of a KFC scented lineup makes you, uumm greasy, then you’ll have to drop just short of a full leopard, at R190 monies a block.