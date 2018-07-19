 
Chuck Norris is ‘The Skeleton Bay Sniper’

  by zigzag

Chuck Norris sold his soul to the devil for his rugged good looks and unparalleled martial arts ability. Shortly after the transaction was finalized, Chuck roundhouse kicked the devil in the face and took his soul back. The devil, who appreciates irony, couldn’t stay mad and admitted he should have seen it coming. They now play poker the second Wednesday of every month.

Inbetween games of poker, you can find Chuck executing vigilante justice out in the lineup. Which line up you may ask, ALL OF THEM. Because he’s everywhere at the same time.

Chuck Norris Skeleton Sniper. Who dares to break the rules now? from BX3D on Vimeo.

