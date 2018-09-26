Animated Surf Cartoon With a Psychedelic Twist

“Whale Tail” is a psychedelic story about a young San Francisco surfer who was looking for surf before the online surf forecasts, back in a time when you had to feel the elements or listen to the radio to get reliable ocean data.
Using original video captured by Ishka Folkwell and featuring Torren Martyn, Paul Ferraristhen applied a few effects giving this surf film the look and feel it has supported further by music from the Grateful Dead. From the fruits of his labour this trippy animation was born, can you feel the LSD?
whale tail from paul ferraris on Vimeo.