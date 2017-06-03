The Weskus Wrap Well that was fun! The VANS Surf Pro Classic in Lamberts Bay was blessed by some of the finest conditions and funnest waves for a surf event, like, ever...

Vans Surf Pro Classic 2017 Finals Day The final day of the Vans Surf Pro Classic 2017 kicked off with rainy, moody conditions and a welcome increase in swell. The Pro Junior men got us underway, and the future stars showed great maturity and experience by...

Vans Surf Pro Classic 2017 Day 2 Highlight Reel Incredible surfing was the order of the day at the Vans Surf Pro Classic 2017! Check out the Day 2 highlights! Another tight edit by Dane Staples #VansSurfProClassic

All Eyes on the Vans Surf Pro Classic Day 2 It’s a well-known fact in the WQS circles that sometimes you’ve just got to grind through, and today was one of those days. Wind from the SE ruffled Yoyo’s feathers and forced the competitors to resort to survival tactics....