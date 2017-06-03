The Weskus Wrap
Well that was fun! The Vans Surf Pro Classic in Lamberts Bay was blessed by some of the finest conditions ...
Vans Surf Pro Classic 2017 Finals Day
The final day of the Vans Surf Pro Classic 2017 kicked off with rainy, moody conditions and a welcome increase ...
Vans Surf Pro Classic 2017 Day 2 Highlight Reel
Incredible surfing was the order of the day at the Vans Surf Pro Classic 2017! Check out the Day 2 ...
All Eyes on the Vans Surf Pro Classic Day 2
It’s a well-known fact in the WQS circles that sometimes you’ve just got to grind through, and today was one ...
Vans Surf Pro Classic – Day 1 Highlight Reel
Day 1 was blessed with insane conditions and incredible surfing. High scores where being thrown around like nobody's business, by ...
We’re back for Day 2 of Vans Surf Pro Classic!
Bright, breezy, and we're back up and running on a beautiful morning up the West Coast. Straight into Womans QS1000 ...