Zigzag 45.3 – Sneak Peek

Zigzag 45.3 – The Make or Break Issue – is out now! Available via courier, in post boxes and on the shelves of your favourite surf shops, coffee shops, airports and primo coastal Spars, Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay and more… Or just buy it now, here.

This is what you can expect between the pages.

Mined Surf – There’s a battle raging for the heart and soul of the beloved and wave-rich Weskus. Mining companies are ripping up large tracts of pristine coastline in search of commodities in the name of jobs and ‘development’.

Made in SA – Get inspired by a collection of South African surf-inspired creativity as a response to that ol’ pervasive existential dread, featuring painting, making tunes, making alaias, forging knives and sharing surfing with da groms.

Night and Day – Dig the cover? That’s the result of photographer Pierre de Villiers spending many hours in the brine with a flash and an idea, at dusk or dawn in quite a sharky neighbourhood…

Irreversible Bikini – How two small pieces of fabric have shaped contemporary surf culture, for better or worse.

Behind the Peak – A brief history of Sunset Reef in Cape Town and the making of a big wave legacy.

Rules are Rules, Brah – A story about life, PE and that time Ken Bradshaw took a bite out of a local school teacher’s surfboard.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

