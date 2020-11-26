ZagShorts Returns

ZagShorts 2020 is a short short-film competition celebrating surf and ocean filmmaking, brought to you by Zigzag, the Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival and VANS.

Any genre of short film is accepted, the only criteria is that the work is less than 5 minutes long and connected with surfing and the ocean in some way.

Enter here!

The winning film scoops this insane bundle of prizes:

GoPro Hero 7 Silver action-camera (worth R4 500)

One year Zigzag Super User Subscription (worth R1 620)

VANS “filmmaker” hamper, so you can rock your surf-auteur steez (worth R5 000)

WAWA hamper including bellyboard, handslides, beachbats (worth R8 000)

O’Neill steamer wetsuit (worth between R4 000 – R6 000)

Surf4Earth Eco Surfboard (worth R5 500)

Wavescape Film Festival Tickets, Tote and T-shirt (worth R750)

Cases of Jack Black beer

ZagShorts culminates in an evening of selected screenings followed by an awards ceremony and Q&A at Jack Black’s Brewery with the winners on Friday 11 December 2020.

