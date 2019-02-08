YOUR STRIPED HORSE CHAMP – DVZ

Ladies and gents your 2018 Striped Horse Challenge Winners Davey Van Zyl & Jake Kolnik.

Two huge events went off in Cape Town last night pulling in people from around the country. The first and lamest being SONA which created a bit of noise. But the real hipe, that almost closed the streets, was geared to toward the Striped Horse Challenge awards evening.

Good tribes bring good vibes and that is exactly what everybody got, along with a couple tasty Light Lagers courtesy of the legends at Striped Horse. Safe to say everybody had a great time and one helluva skit!

Until next time, take it easy and if it’s easy take it.

If you missed out on any of the comp, or wanna re live it all one more time take a trip back through the years archives.

Huge thanks to everyone who made it out, yeeew 🤙. Was laka to check all your salty mugs.

Special thanks to these legends