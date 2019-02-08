YOUR STRIPED HORSE CHAMP – DVZ

Two huge events went off in Cape Town last night pulling in people from around the country. The first and lamest being SONA which created a bit of noise. But the real hipe, that almost closed the streets, was geared to toward the Striped Horse Challenge awards evening.
Good tribes bring good vibes and that is exactly what everybody got, along with a couple tasty Light Lagers courtesy of the legends at Striped Horse. Safe to say everybody had a great time and one helluva skit!
Until next time, take it easy and if it’s easy take it.
If you missed out on any of the comp, or wanna re live it all one more time take a trip back through the years archives.
Huge thanks to everyone who made it out, yeeew 🤙. Was laka to check all your salty mugs.
“It’s very subjective – being a combination of big wave, heavy waves, thick small waves with long tubes and the ease by which the pro guys make it look, but in my humble opinion it has to go to Twiggy one and two, with all the Scottburgh barrels in equal third…”
PAUL CANNING:
DAVEY VAN ZYL
“It is such a tough call but I really think the way DVZ rode and positioned himself on his South Coast bomb is just too good…”
GREG EMSLIE:
DAVEY VAN ZYL
“My decision was a close one between Davey and Twiggy. It was a tough one, as Twiggys wave was a monster and his positioning was amazing. The reason I went for Daveys wave was because I felt it was the wave of the year. From the take off he attacked a huge turn risking multiple tube sections ahead. He positioned every tube as deep as possible. This was a flawless ride and the Skill level was 10/10!”
ETTIENE BUYS:
TWIGGY BAKER
“Twiggy, nothing is better than 20ft clean, deep barrel and a close second is Davey’s October wave”
JONATHAN PAARMAN:
DAVEY VAN ZYL
“The way Davey rides this wave in order to score 3 or 4 solid barrels is fantastic. The filmer and surfer also really synced well to document this wave the way they did.”