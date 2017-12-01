Tuffy Clean Your Beach – November Winner

Kurt has made the nurdles on the KZN beaches his personal hurdles. Collecting hoards of them via his basic sieve technique demonstrated in his video. We’d like to send a huge shoutout to Kurt for getting down and dirty, concerning himself with these environmentally damaging nurdles. And in fact, for Kurt’s efforts, we have proclaimed him this month’s Tuffy Clean Your Beach winner!!! Expect your new Firewire soon!

Do enjoy his video below.

We’d also like to thank all the sponsors involved, Tuffy, Firewire and Share the Stoke.