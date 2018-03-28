Tuffy Clean Your Beach #78

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to continue sharing the stoke with our community.
Another cracker video showing Michaela getting dirty cleaning up the coast. Great work behind the lens from Jethro Beckingham, getting the angles to make this little enviro feature a work of cinematic art. Solid way to round up an awesome campaign put together by Tuffy, Share the Stoke Foundation and Firewire.
Edit and Clean-up by: Michaela Beckingham
Filmed by : Jethro Beckingham
Thank you so much!🌊