Tuffy Clean Your Beach #78

Another cracker video showing Michaela getting dirty cleaning up the coast. Great work behind the lens from Jethro Beckingham, getting the angles to make this little enviro feature a work of cinematic art. Solid way to round up an awesome campaign put together by Tuffy, Share the Stoke Foundation and Firewire. 
 
Edit and Clean-up by: Michaela Beckingham
Filmed by : Jethro Beckingham

  1. Michaela Beckingham
    28 March, 2018 at 11:59 am · Reply

    Thank you so much!🌊

