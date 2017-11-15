11 hours ago
The Weekend That Was
It’s not every weekend we get to enjoy a country filled with waves. Last weekend though, was one of those. Durban fired, Bruces Beauties came to life and even though Cape Town lacked a couple of waves, we have it on good authority that Dale Staples and Deen Hill found some bangers. Do enjoy the gallery for the weekend that was.
Dale, shack city. Image: Ian Thurtell
Pits for daaaaaays. The Bluff doing it's thang. Image: Nic Aberdein
Bruces, Firing! Image: Kody McGregor
Miguel Lopes finds himself a drainer. Image: Nic Aberdein
Kai Hall, grab rail cutie at Bruces. Image: Kody McGregor
Kai Hall's, still got a thing or two to learn about grab rail cutties. No worries, Dale will show him how. Image: Kody McGregor
Dylan Wichmann has relocated to St Francis from Cape Town, and is loving life, as can be seen. Image: Kody McGregor.
Dylan Wichmann, working on his backhand cracks on the East Coast. Image: Kody McGregor
The Bluff. Image: Nic Aberdein
Cody Futeran, Brucie Beauties. Image: Kody McGregor
Dale prepares himself for another wild pit. Image: Ian Thurtell
Jono Hill belts the lip at Bruces Beauties. Image: Kody McGregor
Dale Staples finds himself a weekend shack in Cape Town. Image: Ian Thurtell
Location: Durban / Image: Nic Aberdein
Bruces Beauties came to life on Saturday 18th November, and Michael Hill was on hand to enjoy the spoils. Image: Kody McGregor
Mike Frew, always charging when the swell lights up. Location: Durban / Image: Nic Aberdein