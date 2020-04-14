The Elbow Project

 
As you can imagine, global surf tourism has been upended by Covid-19, jeopardizing the livelihoods of thousands.

African surf brand Mami Wata has come up with a creative way to support grassroots African surf businesses and entrepreneurs that have been wiped out by the Coronavirus. These fledgling surf enterprises are located in countries where bail-outs and government relief funds do not exist, or the businesses themselves are too informal to access them.


Image © AVG

So for the month of April buy ANY Mami Wata product online and they’ll give 100% of the profit to grassroots African surf entrepreneurs directly impacted by COVID-19.

Currently they’re supporting the likes of the West Factory surfboard manufacturers of Cote D’Ivoire, Surfers Not Street Children alumni Cebo Mafuna’s Durban Surf Report business, Apish Tshetsha Airbnb surf tours in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, the Baye Fall coffee and curio man at Ngor in Senegal and Ali Shee Omar, the surf taxi boat operator in Malindi, Kenya, among several others.

Check it out here.

It’s a generous effort for a worthy cause. As they say, let’s bump it.

*Opening image © West Factory.

