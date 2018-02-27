The City Surf Series

Who’re the brains behind the City Surf Series? We want to know, cause hot damn is it a cracker for South African surfing. To go from barely any open contests, to basically a full calendar. To the team that put it all together, we salute you!

Last year the lanky cappuccino-skinned, afro-donning Mikey February went on a blind tear. Claiming two of the three events and a second at Nahoon Reef. Mikey then used that momentum and confidence to claim third place at the first QS 10 000 event in Ballito and came two shakes of a cats tale from qualifying for the Championship Tour. The man went on to attribute his success to those City Surf Series wins at the start of the year.

This hot streak of success certainly lit a fire under the asses of the rest of our QS point warriors. Suddenly all the homies believed that they had what it takes. Davey van Zyl went ballistic at Sunset Beach, Matty Mc G won a QS 3000 in the Promised Land at the start of 2018 and as you read this, Beyrick just blitzed his way through many heats on the Australian leg of the 2018 QS tour.

In fact, if you had head over to the WSL website last week, clicked on ‘events’ at the top bar, scrolled down to Qualifying Series, clicked again, you would have seen Beyrick as the cover image. Scowling like a madman. Eyes wild. Untamed and Crazy. That poor lip though, he probably slapped that thing so hard, it turned right around and went back across the Pacific Ocean towards the Americas.

So here’s the list of events to fill your calendar and save the date:

VW Nelson Mandela Bay Surf Pro. March 31 – April 02 (Nelson Mandela Bay) presented by Billabong

Mitchum Buffalo City Surf Pro. April 13 – 15 (East London) presented by Reef South Africa

Royal St Andrews Port Alfred Classic presented by Quiksilver

Zigzag Durban Surf Pro. May 18 – 20 presented by G-force surfboards (more information coming soon, watch this space)

Jordy Smith Cape Town Surf Pro presented by O’Neill. June 15 – 17

Volkswagen SA Open of Surfing presented by Hurley (Nelson Mandela Bay) June 19 – 24

The City Surf Series is the best thing to happen to South African surfing in a long time. So best you drink it in. Zag will be covering all the comps, so follow online for roundups of the action. Would everyone please raise their glasses. Here’s to the City Surf Series. May it be good to us all.